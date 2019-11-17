IRSA releases 119,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sunday released 119,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 87,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1503.83 feet, which was 117.83 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 36,200 cusecs and outflow as 60,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1189.

45 feet, which was 149.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 28,600 cusecs and 37,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 70,800, 52,100 and 15,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly from the Kabul River, 9,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,100 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 7.380 million acre feet