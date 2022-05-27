IRSA releases 119450 cusecs water

UrduPoint.com

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 119450 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 120849 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 119450 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 120849 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1077.85 feet, which was 27.

85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 29279 and 31478 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 73291, 91285 and 56290 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 18500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 16671 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

