IRSA Releases 119,600 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 119,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 85,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1536.05 feet and was 138.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 44,200 cusecs and 52,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1204.20 feet, which was 154.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,600 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 67,800, 66,000, 56,100 and 16,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 18,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

