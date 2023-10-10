Open Menu

IRSA Releases 119,800 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2023 | 11:10 AM

IRSA releases 119,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 119,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 73,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1529.85 feet and was 131.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 40,200 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1218.05 feet, which was 168.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,400 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 79,300, 71,800, 60,400 and 20,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

