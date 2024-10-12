IRSA Releases 121,100 Cusecs Water
Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 121,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 90,300 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1536.33 feet and was 138.33 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 47,600 cusecs and 52,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1205.00 feet, which was 155.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,600 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 69,500, 69,400, 55,600 and 16,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 19,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PMA elections tomorrow37 seconds ago
-
Three drug peddlers held40 seconds ago
-
CDA chairman, MCI & ICT officials served notices in TJ restaurant case43 seconds ago
-
Painting & calligraphy exhibition on 13th49 seconds ago
-
BoR approves monitoring, accountability of revenue courts11 minutes ago
-
Punjab expands capacity for CM Children's Heart Surgery Program: Health Minister11 minutes ago
-
Excise, Taxation deptt. to launch choice number plate scheme11 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security to be ensured for Dr. Zakir Naik’s visit: Minister11 minutes ago
-
Full force of state will be used to foil PTI agenda of chaos: Khawaja Asif21 minutes ago
-
SSDO’s Climate Optics Initiative engages youth, advocates policy action on Climate Crisis in Pakis ..21 minutes ago
-
Traffic police fines driver over Rs50,000 for 108 violations in Lahore21 minutes ago
-
13 gamblers apprehended during raid21 minutes ago