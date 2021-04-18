UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 121,300 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 121,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 109,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1406.23 feet, which was 22.23 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 27,200 and 26,400 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1120.25 feet, which was 80.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 42,200 and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 51,700, 36,300 and 8,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 25,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

