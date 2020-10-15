UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 121,700 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 06:49 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 121,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 73,000 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 121,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 73,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1530.36 feet, which was 144.30 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 41,000 cusecs and outflow as 58,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1219.15 feet, which was 179.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,300 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 69,10, 59,200 and 22,500 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

