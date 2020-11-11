IRSA releases 121,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 121,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 49,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1512.95 feet, which was 126.95 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 27,300 cusecs and outflow as 65,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1198.95 feet, which was 158.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9,900 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 71,800, 47,600 and 7,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.