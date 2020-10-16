UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 121,900 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 02:47 PM

IRSA releases 121,900 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 121,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 70,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 121,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 70,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1529.68 feet, which was 143.68 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 40,300 cusecs and outflow as 58,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1218.20 feet, which was 178.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 6,600 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 64,300, 67,100 and 22,500 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

UK readies response after EU ups Brexit pressure

51 seconds ago

Shehryar Khan Afridi seeks youth role to air true ..

54 seconds ago

PSA confirms Qatar Classic in November

59 seconds ago

HUAWEI Y9a Quad Camera Reaches New Heights in Phot ..

16 minutes ago

Norwegian Scatec Solar buys hydropower firm for $1 ..

13 minutes ago

Ultra-Function, Ultimate Fun OPPO F17 Pro will be ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.