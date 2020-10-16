IRSA releases 121,900 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 121,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 70,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 121,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 70,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1529.68 feet, which was 143.68 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 40,300 cusecs and outflow as 58,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1218.20 feet, which was 178.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 6,600 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 64,300, 67,100 and 22,500 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.