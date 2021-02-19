IRSA releases 122,400 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 122,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 43,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1426.15 feet, which was 34.15 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 21,800 and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1156.90 feet, which was 116.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9,300 and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 68,100, 55,000 and 6,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,700 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.