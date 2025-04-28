Open Menu

IRSA Releases 122,400 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 122,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 127,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1430.59 feet which was 28.59 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 41,600 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1130.85 feet, which was 80.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 40,100 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 74,100, 46,900, 38,200 and 7,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 24,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 12,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

