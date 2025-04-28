IRSA Releases 122,400 Cusecs Water
Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 122,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 127,100 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1430.59 feet which was 28.59 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 41,600 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1130.85 feet, which was 80.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 40,100 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 74,100, 46,900, 38,200 and 7,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 24,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 12,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Credible intelligence shows India intends military action against Pakistan in next 24-36 hours: Tara ..5 hours ago
-
Credible intelligence shows India intends military action against Pakistan in next 24-36 hours: Tara ..5 hours ago
-
‘Uraan Pakistan’ to make country $1 trillion economy: Ahsan Iqbal8 hours ago
-
Three killed in separate incidents in Attock8 hours ago
-
CM Bugti lauds security forces successful operation in Turbat8 hours ago
-
DC Chiniot reviews cleanliness, health, education initiatives8 hours ago
-
Attock residents show solidarity with armed forces9 hours ago
-
Junkyard, cottage factory catch fire9 hours ago
-
Goods transport owners seek immediate measures to end road blockade9 hours ago
-
Modern technologies to increase agri productivity: Dr Zulfiqar Ali9 hours ago
-
Senate voices national unity in message to India: Dr Tariq9 hours ago
-
RWMC to provide sanitation services at twin cities' Railway stations9 hours ago