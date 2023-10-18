IRSA releases 122,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 122,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 102,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1528.92 feet and was 130.92 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 37,200 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1211.50 feet, which was 161.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 15,200 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 54,900, 48,800, 48,800 and 16,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 14,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 26,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.