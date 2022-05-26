UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 123596 Cuseces Water

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2022 | 11:30 PM

IRSA releases 123596 cuseces water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 123596 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 128964 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 123596 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 128964 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1078.55 feet, which was 28.

55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 26022 and 32190 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 84570, 99810 and 56150 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 22100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 19174 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Canada Cancels Pre-World Cup Friendly Match Agains ..

Canada Cancels Pre-World Cup Friendly Match Against Iran - Soccer Federation

37 seconds ago
 Australia Reports Outbreak of Legionnaires' Diseas ..

Australia Reports Outbreak of Legionnaires' Disease in Central Sydney

38 seconds ago
 Turkish Military Plans New 'Anti-Terrorist Operati ..

Turkish Military Plans New 'Anti-Terrorist Operations' - Security Council

40 seconds ago
 Drug smuggling bid foiled, over 500 Kg hashish sei ..

Drug smuggling bid foiled, over 500 Kg hashish seized

43 seconds ago
 US Court Rules Trump, Family Members Must Answer Q ..

US Court Rules Trump, Family Members Must Answer Questions Under Oath - James

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner expresses annoyance over WASA perform ..

Commissioner expresses annoyance over WASA performance

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.