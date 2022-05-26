IRSA releases 123596 cuseces water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 123596 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 128964 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 123596 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 128964 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1078.55 feet, which was 28.

55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 26022 and 32190 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 84570, 99810 and 56150 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 22100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 19174 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.