IRSA Releases 123,596 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 123,596 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 128,964 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 123,596 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 128,964 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1078.55 feet, which was 28.

55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet, whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 26,022 and 32,190 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 84,570, 99,810 and 56,150 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 22,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, while 19,174 cusecs was released from the Chenab River at Marala.

