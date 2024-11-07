IRSA Releases 123,700 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 123,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 55,400 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1521.76 feet and was 123.76 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 28,500 cusecs and 64,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1179.65 feet, which was 129.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,200 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 63,900, 45,700, 35,100 and 4,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
