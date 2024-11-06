IRSA Releases 123,900 Cusecs Water
Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 123,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 57,600 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1523.16 feet and was 125.16 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 29,800 cusecs and 64,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1180.85 feet, which was 130.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,900 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 55,600, 45,100, 35,100 and 4,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Actress Reema casts her vote in the US 2024 election
Strong bullish trend continues in PSX
Salman Bhojani wins Texas State Assembly election unopposed
Realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models in Pakistan: Premium Quality, ..
Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti During Deployment on Regional ..
Participants of 26th national security workshop visited naval headquarters islam ..
Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone
Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speech
Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia
DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers
Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US president for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NSU, FUI collaborate on self-reliance in medical tech1 minute ago
-
11 direct hooks removed during action against power thieves in DI Khan1 minute ago
-
8 drug dealers arrested, over 7 kg drugs seized1 minute ago
-
Maritime sector facilitates imports of 430,000 metric tons used clothing in FY 2023-2024: Minister1 minute ago
-
APHC-AJK pays rich tributes to victims of Jammu massacre11 minutes ago
-
ICT admin bans wall chalking, arrests 16 violators11 minutes ago
-
DC visits IUB to review under-construction projects11 minutes ago
-
Revitalizing forest resources: a step towards a greener future11 minutes ago
-
KP Tourism Authority issues final notices to hotels, restaurants12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Pavilion to showcase provincial culture in Lok Mela12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two liquor suppliers, large quantity of liquor seized21 minutes ago
-
SIE 2024: Private sector drives green change for sustainable Pakistan21 minutes ago