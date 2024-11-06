Open Menu

IRSA Releases 123,900 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2024 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 123,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 57,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1523.16 feet and was 125.16 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 29,800 cusecs and 64,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1180.85 feet, which was 130.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,900 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 55,600, 45,100, 35,100 and 4,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

