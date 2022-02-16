UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 123,957 Cuseces Water

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 07:49 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 123,957 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 36,952 cusecs

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1,415.31 feet, which was 23.31 feet higher than its dead level of 1,392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as17,300 and 59,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1,143.20 feet, which was 93.02 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 4,695 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 58,209 , 50,385 and 29,180 cusecs respectively. Similarly 4,700 cusecs water was released from the Kabul River at Nowshera, and 10,257 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

