IRSA Releases 124185 Cusecs Water

Published June 06, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 124,185 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 124,878 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 124,185 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 124,878 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1070.00 feet, which was 20.

00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet, whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 24,258 and 24,365 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 72,946 cusecs, 94,660 cusecs and 40,250 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 21,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, while 10,020 cusecs was released from the Chenab River at Marala.

