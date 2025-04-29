Open Menu

IRSA Releases 124,800 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 124,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 128,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1430.52 feet which was 28.52 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 44,400 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1131.10 feet, which was 81.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 36,200 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 69,600, 47,900, 38,700 and 9,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 26,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 13,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

