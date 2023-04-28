UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 125,100 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 12:10 PM

IRSA releases 125,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 125,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 119,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1443.47 feet and was 45.47 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 30,400 cusecs while outflow as 40,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1119.90 feet, which was 69.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 42,000 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 40,600, 43,700, 35,400 and 7,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 25,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 13,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

