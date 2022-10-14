UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 126,900 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2022 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 126,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 83,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1536.28 feet and was 138.28 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 40,700 cusecs while outflow as 60,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1180.15 feet, which was 130.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 14,200 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

Whereas, the release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 56,400, 54,100, 52,100 and 29,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,200 cusecs was released from River Chenab at Marala.

