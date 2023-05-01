UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 127,400 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2023 | 02:50 PM

IRSA releases 127,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 127,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 115,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1440.68 feet and was 42.68 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 30,600 cusecs while outflow as 45,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1121.45 feet, which was 71.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 47,200 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 48,100, 45,700, 36,800 and 8,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 19,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 9,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

