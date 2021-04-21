IRSA releases 127,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 127,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 109,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1409.62 feet, which was 25.62 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 25,200 and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1117.90 feet, which was 77.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 44,700 and 63,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 37,900, 36,400 and 9,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 23,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala