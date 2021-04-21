UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 127,600 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:50 AM

IRSA releases 127,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 127,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 109,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1409.62 feet, which was 25.62 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 25,200 and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1117.90 feet, which was 77.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 44,700 and 63,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 37,900, 36,400 and 9,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 23,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Unknown men booked over charges of firing on senio ..

12 minutes ago

Careem to ‘Explore Ramzan’ by customising Supe ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 148 more deaths due to COVID-19

43 minutes ago

FM to meet Iranian President today

55 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Israeli Envoy to GCC S ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.