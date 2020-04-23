UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 129,400 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 12:50 PM

IRSA releases 129,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 129,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 138,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1480.00 feet, which was 94.00 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 30,000 cusecs and outflow as 29,400 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1201.05 feet, which was 161.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 43,300 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 56,700, 66,300 and 24,800 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 43,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

