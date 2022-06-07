UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 130589 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2022 | 10:50 PM

IRSA releases 130589 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 130589 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 131245 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA , the water level in Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1070.00 feet, which was 20.

00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 23054 and 23198 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 70082, 92202 and 42185 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 21500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 21391 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

