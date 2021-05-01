IRSA releases 130,800 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 130,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 127,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 130,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 127,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1399.82 feet, which was 15.82 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 32,900 and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1104.55 feet, which was 64.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 49,200 and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 50,700, 38,600 and 13,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 28,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala