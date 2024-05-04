IRSA Releases 131,300 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2024 | 07:02 PM
Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 131,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 192,300 cusecs
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 131,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 192,300 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1464.50 feet and was 50.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 35,500 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1163.80 feet, which was 113.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 65,500 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 65,700, 69,800, 41,000 and 12,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 66,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 16,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM takes notice of rape with 8-year old girl
Provincial health minister visits DHQ Karak, inspect provision of facilities
Football: English Premier League results
RugbyU: Challenge Cup result
61st death anniversary of Shaukat Thanvi being observed today
School teacher held over torturing student
In southern Brazil, flood victims cope with total loss
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif lauds services of firefighters on Firefighter ..
Football: English Premier League table
SAU to establish int'l lab for stem cell research in animals, plants
Hot, dry weather predicted for Sindh
Action against profiteering continues
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab CM takes notice of rape with 8-year old girl2 minutes ago
-
Provincial health minister visits DHQ Karak, inspect provision of facilities13 minutes ago
-
61st death anniversary of Shaukat Thanvi being observed today20 minutes ago
-
School teacher held over torturing student20 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif lauds services of firefighters on Firefighters' Day29 minutes ago
-
SAU to establish int'l lab for stem cell research in animals, plants41 minutes ago
-
Action against profiteering continues50 minutes ago
-
Stern action against overloaded vehicles ordered59 minutes ago
-
Italian ambassador calls on governor, visits Quaid's room1 hour ago
-
Village committees assures support to govt in maintaining peace1 hour ago
-
Randhawa directs to clean all nullah's of Islamabad before monsoon1 hour ago
-
Tourists, locals enjoy traditional sports, music in Qaqlasht Festival1 hour ago