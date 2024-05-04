IRSA releases 131,300 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 131,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 192,300 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 131,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 192,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1464.50 feet and was 50.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 35,500 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1163.80 feet, which was 113.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 65,500 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 65,700, 69,800, 41,000 and 12,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 66,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 16,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.