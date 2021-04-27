UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 131,900 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 02:51 PM

IRSA releases 131,900 cusecs water

Ndus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 131,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 88,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 131,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 88,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1399.91 feet, which was 15.91 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 13,100 and 42,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1107.80 feet, which was 67.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 45,800 and 60,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 60,600, 44,800 and 12,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 14,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

FANR appoints First Chief Storytelling Officer in ..

10 minutes ago

Nagelsmann to coach Bayern Munich from next season ..

5 minutes ago

Woman killed by protesters in Chad capital

5 minutes ago

Kremlin Believes Kiev's Only Right Step Is Direct ..

5 minutes ago

Three drug peddlers arrested in SIALKOT

5 minutes ago

FIH to hold first ever seniors World Hockey5s in S ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.