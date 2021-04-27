IRSA releases 131,900 cusecs water

Ndus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 131,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 88,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 131,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 88,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1399.91 feet, which was 15.91 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 13,100 and 42,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1107.80 feet, which was 67.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 45,800 and 60,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 60,600, 44,800 and 12,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 14,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.