IRSA releases 132,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 132,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 188,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1444.30 feet which was 42.30 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 95,300 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1137.00 feet, which was 87.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 43,500 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 95,000, 59,200, 37,800 and 9,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 37,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 7,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.