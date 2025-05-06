IRSA Releases 132,000 Cusecs Water
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 132,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 188,800 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1444.30 feet which was 42.30 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 95,300 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1137.00 feet, which was 87.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 43,500 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 95,000, 59,200, 37,800 and 9,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 37,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 7,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..
Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025
Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal
HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets
DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Football Tournament
Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais ..
Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visits PPP public gathering venue
Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggression
Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling terror plot in Khyber Pakhtunk ..
FDA to auction plots on May 15
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest accused for murder1 minute ago
-
IRSA releases 132,000 cusecs water1 minute ago
-
AC inspects filling station, seals pump for non-registration in Darra1 minute ago
-
DC chairs meeting for special persons' welfare1 minute ago
-
E&T recovers Rs.1.4 blns taxes from tax defaulters1 minute ago
-
Five persons murdered over enmity in Tattle Aali1 minute ago
-
BISE Larkana HSC-I & II annual exams - 2025 under way in Larkana21 minutes ago
-
Rana Mashhood urges students to make education their ultimate purpose31 minutes ago
-
Woman among 2 killed, 4 injured in rival clash11 hours ago
-
U.S. CG Scott Urbom calls on Faryal Talpur12 hours ago
-
UNODC, NACTA, Netherlands embassy organize girls' football clinic12 hours ago
-
Police bust three-member motorcycle lifters gang12 hours ago