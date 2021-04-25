UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 132,200 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 12:50 PM

IRSA releases 132,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 132,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 102,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1405.67 feet, which was 21.67 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 23,900 and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1111.60 feet, which was 71.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 44,100 and 63,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 40,100, 45,900 and 12,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 13,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 12,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala

