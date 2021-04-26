IRSA releases 132,200 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 138,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 88,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 138,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 88,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1402.91 feet, which was 18.91 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 15,000 and 42,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1109.55 feet, which was 69.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 40,700 and 63,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 39,100, 45,900 and 12,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 14,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 8,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.