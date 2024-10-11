Open Menu

IRSA Releases 132,200 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 11:30 AM

IRSA releases 132,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 132,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 99,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1536.49 feet and was 138.49 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 51,700 cusecs and 60,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1205.80 feet, which was 155.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,300 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 69,500, 69,400, 56,600 and 16,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 22,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

