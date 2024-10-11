IRSA Releases 132,200 Cusecs Water
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 132,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 99,200 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1536.49 feet and was 138.49 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 51,700 cusecs and 60,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1205.80 feet, which was 155.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,300 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 69,500, 69,400, 56,600 and 16,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 22,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
20 dead 7 injured in Duki deadly attack12 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemns attack on coal miners in Duki12 minutes ago
-
Acting president strongly condemns Balochistan attack killing miners42 minutes ago
-
Transport dept launches safety drive for students52 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting miners in Balochistan's Duki area1 hour ago
-
'Under the leadership of the present regime, Pakistan is heading in the right direction,' says Muq ..1 hour ago
-
Balochistan CM condemns 'Cowardly' attack on coal miners2 hours ago
-
19 miners gunned down in Balochistan' s Dukki area3 hours ago
-
ECP to hear disqualification references against two PTI backed legislators on Oct 2111 hours ago
-
CDA chairman confident about facilities at SCO venue11 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab briefed on initiatives for women's financial independence12 hours ago
-
Hyderabad: One Dead, Five Injured in Kacha Qila Wall Collapse Near Maki Shah Shrine12 hours ago