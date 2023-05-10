UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 132,700 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 11:40 AM

IRSA releases 132,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 132,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 127,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1437.69 feet and was 39.69 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 33,500 cusecs and 37,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1121.90 feet, which was 71.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 38,700 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 62,100, 56,800, 40,600 and 10,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 30,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 16,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

PTI to challenge IHC decision on Imran Khan’s ar ..

PTI to challenge IHC decision on Imran Khan’s arrest before SC

36 minutes ago
 Imran Khan to be produced at Islamabad Police Line ..

Imran Khan to be produced at Islamabad Police Lines Headquarters today

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th May 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns killing of Palestinians in Gaza

UAE condemns killing of Palestinians in Gaza

11 hours ago
 UAE global leader in luring investors: Lebanese mi ..

UAE global leader in luring investors: Lebanese minister

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.