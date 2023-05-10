IRSA releases 132,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 132,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 127,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1437.69 feet and was 39.69 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 33,500 cusecs and 37,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1121.90 feet, which was 71.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 38,700 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 62,100, 56,800, 40,600 and 10,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 30,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 16,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.