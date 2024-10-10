IRSA Releases 132,700 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 132,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 98,000 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1536.79 feet and was 138.79 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 55,000 cusecs and 60,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1206.55 feet, which was 156.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,300 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 84,400, 67,100, 61,800 and 16,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 19,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest 6 lawbreakers with over 5 kg charras10 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 65 kg drugs in four operations20 minutes ago
-
DC Lower Kohistan, Torghar organizes Khuli Kutcheries to address public issues30 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjohta30 minutes ago
-
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House31 minutes ago
-
Two cops martyred, three injured in assault on police van40 minutes ago
-
Special meeting on polio campaign held in Haripur50 minutes ago
-
Pakistan wants to transform ties with SA into development partnership: Dr. Musadik50 minutes ago
-
CBWB takes three beggar kids into custody2 hours ago
-
Mental health crisis reaches boiling point, Psychiatrists urge immediate action2 hours ago
-
Pakistan committed to improving mental health of nation: President2 hours ago
-
Kashmir Committee Chairman calls for immediate end to Indian brutalities3 hours ago