IRSA Releases 132,700 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 132,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 98,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1536.79 feet and was 138.79 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 55,000 cusecs and 60,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1206.55 feet, which was 156.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,300 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 84,400, 67,100, 61,800 and 16,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 19,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

