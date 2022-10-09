IRSA releases 132,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 132,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 85,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1541.24 feet and was 143.24 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 45,900 cusecs and 75,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1184.65 feet, which was 134.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 9,800 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 58,300, 59,900 and 36,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 14,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.