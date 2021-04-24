IRSA releases 133,200 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 133,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 112,700 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 133,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 112,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1406.85 feet, which was 22.85 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 25,400 and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1113.25 feet, which was 73.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 52,100 and 63,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 42,000, 43,400 and 14,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 17,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.