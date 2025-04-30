IRSA Releases 133,200 Cusecs Water
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 133,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 155,300 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1431.27 feet which was 29.27 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 55,600 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1131.75 feet, which was 81.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 43,500 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 77,200, 47,900, 38,700 and 9,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 29,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 17,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
