IRSA Releases 133,500 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 133,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 138,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1439.84 feet and was 41.84 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 32,600 cusecs while outflow as 30,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1122.15 feet, which was 72.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 47,000 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 44,500, 52,800, 37,200 and 9,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 32,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 17,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

