IRSA Releases 133,700 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2022 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 133,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 84,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1540.13 feet and was 142.13 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 43,600 cusecs while outflow as 75,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1184.00 feet, which was 134.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 9,800 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

Whereas, the release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 66,400, 59,900, 49,900 and 37,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 14,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 3,600 cusecs was released from River Chenab at Marala.

