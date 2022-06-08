IRSA releases 134,124 cusecs water

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 134,124 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 134,781 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1070.00 feet, which was 20.

00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 24205 and 24348 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 93,801, 81,954 and 45,550 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 21,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 22,476 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

