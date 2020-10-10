IRSA releases 134,300 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 134,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 76,400 cusec

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 134,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 76,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1533.79 feet, which was 147.79 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 43,700 cusecs and outflow as 70,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1222.80 feet, which was 182.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,400 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 73,400, 69,700 and 26,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.