IRSA Releases 136,200 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 136,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 137,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1479.72 feet, which was 93.72 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 28,000 cusecs and outflow as 40,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1201.45 feet, which was 161.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 48,200 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 73,800, 65,500 and 39,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 41,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

