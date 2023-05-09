UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 138,000 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2023 | 12:50 PM

IRSA releases 138,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 138,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 136,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1437.99 feet and was 39.99 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 37,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1122.00 feet, 72.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 41,200 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 60,800, 58,000, 40,600 and 10,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 35,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 15,200 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

