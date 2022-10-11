UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 138,600 Cusecs Water

Published October 11, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 138,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 83,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1538.96 feet and was 140.96 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 43,200 cusecs while outflow as 75,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1183.15 feet, which was 133.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 9,200 cusecs and 32,900 cusecs respectively.

Whereas, the release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 69,300, 60,900, 49,900 and 37,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 13,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 4,700 cusecs was released from River Chenab at Marala.

