IRSA Releases 138,700 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2023 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 138,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 141,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1439.65 feet and was 41.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 38,000 cusecs while outflow as 40,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1122.5o feet, which was 72.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 44,600 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 54,800, 52,800, 44,400 and 9,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 32,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 17,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

