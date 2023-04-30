IRSA releases 139,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 139,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 135,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1441.71 feet and was 43.71 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 31,100 cusecs while outflow as 45,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1121.35 feet, which was 71.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 55,300 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 53,700, 44,900, 36,800 and 8,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 26,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 14,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.