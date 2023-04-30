UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 139,100 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2023 | 02:30 PM

IRSA releases 139,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 139,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 135,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1441.71 feet and was 43.71 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 31,100 cusecs while outflow as 45,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1121.35 feet, which was 71.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 55,300 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 53,700, 44,900, 36,800 and 8,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 26,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 14,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From

Recent Stories

ECAHO to stage International Arabian Horse Show in ..

ECAHO to stage International Arabian Horse Show in Abu Dhabi

2 minutes ago
 Baku confirmed as host city for 2023 FIA Annual Ge ..

Baku confirmed as host city for 2023 FIA Annual General Assembly

47 minutes ago
 EU&#039;s employment rate peaks at 75% in 2022

EU&#039;s employment rate peaks at 75% in 2022

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Nations&#039; Culture ..

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Nations&#039; Cultures Forum at UoS

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th April 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.