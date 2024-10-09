IRSA releases 139,500 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 1399,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 109,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1536.97 feet and was 138.97 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 61,400 cusecs and 65,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1207.45 feet, which was 157.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 11,600 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 69,300, 69,100, 63,100 and 15,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 18,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.