IRSA Releases 139,500 Cusecs Water
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 1399,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 109,500 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1536.97 feet and was 138.97 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 61,400 cusecs and 65,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1207.45 feet, which was 157.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 11,600 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 69,300, 69,100, 63,100 and 15,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 18,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Cha ..
PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World Space Week to conclude on Thursday2 minutes ago
-
World Post Day celebrates to mark 150 years historic milestone2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi urges youth to play role in addressing challenges2 minutes ago
-
NAB presents Rs 36.8 mln recovery amount cheque to Punjab government2 minutes ago
-
Lt General (Retd) Akhtar Nawaz sworn in as FPSC chairman2 minutes ago
-
Free veterinary medical camp held in Kohistan2 minutes ago
-
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai7 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds 70th BASR meeting12 minutes ago
-
CCPO orders for compliance of SOPs for foreigners22 minutes ago
-
PHC bars banned PTM from holding PQA22 minutes ago
-
Tarar condoles with Farhat Abbas over death of his elder brother22 minutes ago
-
IUB stands among top 801 universities of world22 minutes ago