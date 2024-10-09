Open Menu

IRSA Releases 139,500 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 04:30 PM

IRSA releases 139,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 1399,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 109,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1536.97 feet and was 138.97 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 61,400 cusecs and 65,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1207.45 feet, which was 157.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 11,600 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 69,300, 69,100, 63,100 and 15,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 18,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

7 minutes ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

40 minutes ago
 Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

48 minutes ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

53 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

1 hour ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

1 hour ago
realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

2 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

2 hours ago
 Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK ..

Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..

2 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Ja ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..

2 hours ago
 Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency ..

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Cha ..

2 hours ago
 PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan