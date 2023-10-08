IRSA releases 140,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sunday released 140,100 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 72,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1531.63 feet and was 133.63 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 40,900 cusecs and 75,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1219.90 feet, which was 169.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 6,800 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 67,800, 68,100, 67,800 and 23,200 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.