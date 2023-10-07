IRSA releases 140,900 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 140,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 77,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1532.88 feet and was 134.88 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 44,500 cusecs and 75,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1220.80 feet, which was 170.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 6,600 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 72,000, 82,800, 65,300 and 23,200 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.