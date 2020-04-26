IRSA releases 141,000 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sunday released 141,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 144,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1478.52 feet, which was 92.52 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 32,200 cusecs and outflow as 40,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1202.15 feet, which was 162.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 51,600 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 82,600, 59,000 and 41,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 38,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.